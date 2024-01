MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The new Chick-fil-A in Maryland Heights opens in a little more than an hour.

It’s at 12607 Dorsett Road. It has the same hours as other locations: 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Owners say the restaurant is expected to add up to 100 jobs in the Maryland Heights community. Construction is also underway for a new Chick-fil-A in Creve Coeur.