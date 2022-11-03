KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A new chicken restaurant will open doors in downtown Kirkwood this weekend.

Heaterz Chicken will open Sunday next to PJ’s Tavern at 129 West Jefferson Avenue. It will be the copmany’s third St. Louis area restaurant.

Heaterz brings the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis, specializing in fried chicken and shrimp.

During a grand opening event planned Sunday, there were will opportunities to win door prizes. The restaurant also has a community give-back program.

Heaterz’s community-based Currency of Caring dignified dining program allows customers to buy tokens to help feed those in need. Tokens will be 50% off during the grand opening.