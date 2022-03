ST. LOUIS – There’s now a brand new option for child care in north St. Louis City.

The Good Shepherd Preschool and Infant-Toddler Center is a 7,000 sqft state-of-the-art facility. It includes a playground with outdoor classrooms, an indoor teaching kitchen, and a lactation room to support mothers.

It will also have a room dedicated to occupational therapy, language therapy, speech therapy and behavioral therapy.

The facility is projected to host more than 100 kids.