UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening Tuesday.

It’s at 8650 Olive Boulevard in University City. The new location has the first ‘Chipotlane’ drive-through in the UCity area. Customers can also eat the fan-favorite carne asada for a limited time.

The store is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day and if you’re looking to work instead of eat, the new location is also hiring.