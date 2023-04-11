ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in St. Charles on Tuesday. Among the amenities is the “Chipotlane,” a fast lane concept that came out of the pandemic.

“With the ‘Chipoltlane’ our guests can come and pick up their orders whenever they want,” said Kyle Kastanas, field leader at Chipotle Mexican Grill in St. Charles. “That’s unique to a drive-thru, it’s only a pickup window.”

Customers can pick up their food orders via the app or online. But it’s what’s not on the menu that might surprise you.

“That’s one reason why I love working for Chipotle,” said Abrelle Clay, a general manager of Chipotle Mexican Grill at St. Charles. “Benefits are fantastic. So we have dental, vision, medical and paid time off and sick time, and tuition reimbursement. When I was in college, I used the tuition reimbursement program, and it was amazing. Why not, it’s the money that can help you save and get you a great education.”

It’s the perks for the employees that they hope will help in retaining good talent. Bonuses, a debt-free college degree program, and an English as a Second Language course.

However, it’s the access to mental health care for employees and their families that makes this burrito-serving business stand out.

“We take mental health seriously here at Chipotle, and we do have free sessions for those that need help, as well as if they need time off, we’re there for them,” Kastanas said.

“It makes me feel good working for the company and having the mental awareness,” said Kellie Kilgore, a crew member at Chipotle Mexican Grill in St. Charles. “Not everyone is very mentally aware that everyone is struggling with stuff, and we all can talk about it and discuss it with everyone.”