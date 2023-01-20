ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri Public Service Commission has granted a new state-based utilities company permission to purchase and manage a water and sewer system in St. Charles County.

Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc. (Confluence Rivers) has received a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to acquire and operate one of the county’s water and sewer systems.

According to a news release, Confluence Rivers is expected to purchase all water and sewer utility assets of Stone Ridge Meadows Home Owners Association, Inc. (Stone Ridge), charging customers a fixed water rate of $27.50 a month and a fixed sewer rate of $27.50 a month.

The Missouri Public Service Commission, after approving the request, determined…

There is a need for the service

Confluence Rivers is qualified to provide the proposed service

Confluence Rivers has the financial ability to provide the service

Confluence Rivers’ proposal is economically feasible

The service promotes the public interest

Confluence Rivers currently provides water and sewer service to around 4,400 customers in Missouri. Stone Ridge currently provides water and sewer services to around 18 residential connections in St. Charles County.

Elsewhere in St. Charles County, water systems have posed some concerns to residents and officials. Last October, St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer claimed four of the city’s seven wells had been contaminated with carcinogens over the years, and that Ameren Missouri was responsible. One Missouri state lawmaker recently filed legislation for accountability on the issue.