New COVID-19 data for Missouri, Illinois

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri and Illinois health departments released new numbers Sunday afternoon for recorded cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19.

At present, Missouri has recorded 13,147 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 772 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.87 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

More than 193,000 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19. Approximately 93 percent have tested negative.

As of May 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,761,503 cases of COVID-19 and 103,700 deaths across all 50 states, for a national mortality rate of 5.89 percent.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois has confirmed 1,343 new cases and 60 new deaths and Missouri has confirmed one additional death and 185 cases of COVID-19. The new numbers are not necessarily from the last day, however.

Illinois has performed 898,259 tests for the coronavirus. Approximately 120,260 tests have come back positive; 5,390 people have died from COVID-19. That’s a mortality rate of 4.5 percent.