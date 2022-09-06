ST. LOUIS, Mo. – New COVID-19 boosters targeting the currently circulating strains of the virus are becoming available in Missouri. You can get the Bivalent COVID-19 booster at some providers as early as this week.

Those eligible should have had their last primary dose or booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson at least two months ago.

The Pfizer Bivalent booster is authorized for ages 12 and up. Moderna’s is authorized for those 18 and older.

You can choose to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna Bivalent booster, regardless of which primary series of vaccines you have taken.

Check MOStopsCovid.com for a list of providers who pre-ordered these booster doses.