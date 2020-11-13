New COVID restrictions: St. Louis to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people

ST. LOUIS – Having seen a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the weeks following Halloween, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced new restrictions on private gatherings in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Beginning at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, all private gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited.

Krewson’s announcement comes two hours after St. Louis County rolled out new restrictions taking effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

In her declaration, Mayor Krewson said contact tracers in the city discovered COVID transmission is happening as a result of gatherings of friends, families, and neighbors in and around homes. As a result, 50 percent of the city’s newest COVID cases are people in their 20s and 30s.

A full stay-at-home order is not being issued at the moment. Instead, the mayor is asking people to limit their contact to the same small circle of individuals, echoing St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s “social bubble” suggestion.

Previous health orders remain in effect in the city.

The mayor did not mention how the city will enforce the restrictions.

Over the last few weeks, especially after Halloween, it's no secret we continue to see a resurgence of new #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations. pic.twitter.com/vCqllY1xn8 — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) November 13, 2020