New COVID testing site opens today in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Health Department officially opens a new COVID testing site Monday morning. This move comes as COVID case counts reach new record highs in the region.

The new COVID testing site will open at the north St. Louis County Recreation Complex just off Redman Avenue at 8 a.m. The site will take place in the parking lot, and it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. That is also where St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold his COVID briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

COVID tests have been in high demand as the omicron variant fuels major case surges. People in the area have been waiting in long lines for a test. This is the fourth site the St. Louis County Health Department has opened. It will be a drive-through and use saliva tests. Workers have been administering nasal swab tests at the county’s three permanent health clinics. Page said right now the County Health Department is doing about 2,000 COVID tests per week. The new site is expected to add about 1,000 more weekly tests.

Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said the county chose to open the new testing site at the north St. Louis County Recreation Complex because St. Louis County has some of the lowest vaccination rates in that area and it has been hit the hardest by the pandemic in terms of cases, illnesses, and deaths. Appointments will be required to get a test there. Go to ReviveSTL.com to schedule an appointment.

As this new site opens, every measurable category in the latest figures from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released Sunday is up. Three categories set new record highs including COVID positive hospitalizations. Those increased from 1,219 on Saturday to 1,283 reported Sunday. 54 children 18 or younger are now hospitalized with COVID in task force hospitals. 10 are in ICUs. 11 more COVID deaths were also reported in the latest figures.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page plans to deliver his COVID briefing from the new testing site at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will have live coverage of the news conference on-air and online.