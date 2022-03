WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Crazy Bowls and Wraps opened in Wentzville Monday morning.

Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione posted photos of the ribbon-cutting to his Facebook page. He said the restaurant “is now open to the public enjoy.”

The new location is at 1570 Wentzville Parkway. The store had a soft opening Monday and will officially be open to the public at 5 p.m.