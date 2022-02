ST. LOUIS – Deli Star Corporation is opening a new production facility in St. Louis Tuesday.

Governor Mike Parson will take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. A fire destroyed the company’s plant in Fayetteville, Illinois last year. The new facility is on Chouteau Avenue near South Compton. It could bring in as many as 500 new jobs to our area.

Deli Star Corporation is known for protein manufacturing.