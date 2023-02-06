ST. LOUIS — Steve’s Hot Dogs, The Fountain on Locust, and Alpha Brewing are among several high-profile local vendors working together on a new development at 5232 Delmar Boulevard. The event and dining space called will be called Maker’s Locale and the complex is expected to open this fall.

The idea is to create a place for kids and adults to enjoy themselves after a day at Forest Park or the nearby MADE Magic House. It will have a large patio and beer garden shared by all tenants. Live music will be there all year long.

Third Degree Glass Factory is also located nearby. Doug Auer, Co-Founder of Third Degree Glass Factory, has been helping to bring new businesses to the area since 2002. The new district on Delmar includes Craft Alliance, MADE Makerspace, The Magic House at MADE, Brew Tulum Specialty Coffee Experience, and another restaurant space slated to open summer of 2023.