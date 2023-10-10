FERGUSON, Mo. – A security guard faces criminal charges after police say he fatally shot a man over the weekend who opened fire at him at a Ferguson gas station.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Maury Adams with one count of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Court documents acquired Tuesday by FOX 2 reveal new details on what transpired during the encounter.

WARNING: Some viewers may find details of this story to be disturbing.

The Ferguson Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a QuikTrip in the 10000 block of West Florissant Avenue. Investigators say the incident unfolded shortly after one man tried to make a purchase, and there was “an apparent disagreement over the required identification for the transaction.” The man attempting to make the purchase eventually left the convenience store but returned with a gun.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX 2, Adams was shot by a man who entered the convenience store. Ferguson police previously noted that Adams was wearing a bulletproof vest, and the gunfire came from the man who had left and reentered the store.

Per the probable cause statement, the man who reportedly shot Adams then dropped the gun and ran down a hallway. Then, Adams returned fire and shot the man several times. The probable cause statement notes that Adams shot the man “several times” while he “laid on his floor with his hands up.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man, still not yet identified by authorities, died from his injuries in the shooting. The Ferguson Police Department previously reported that there was surveillance footage reviewed leading up to the shooting, which showed an altercation escalate between Adams and the man fatally shot.

Adams is being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.