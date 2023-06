ST. LOUIS – More excitement is coming near the City Foundry & Armory in midtown St. Louis.

Developers have filed plans to renovate the former Famous-Barr Warehouse. Green Street Real Estate Venture wants to create hundreds of apartments and more entertainment options.

In addition, two more development groups want to build hundreds of student apartments just west of St. Louis University. The St. Louis Planning Commission will review both projects at their meeting Wednesday evening.