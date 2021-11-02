New Dierbergs store opened today in St. Charles County

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dierbergs’ 26th store opened Tuesday in Lake Saint Louis.

The store is located at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road, next to Lowes in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge.

The grand opening ceremony was at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday outside of the store. The store opened to the public at 9:00 a.m. It is Dierbergs’ 26th store.

The 71,000 square foot store was completed on schedule and includes Dierbergs Kitchen, Dierbergs Butcher Shop, Dierbergs Bakehouse, their party center named Bob’s Barn.

“It was an all-in effort to finish the project on time to open by November 2nd,” Dierbergs Markets President and CEO Greg Dierberg said. “My family is incredibly proud of the drive and hard work from both our teams and our many partners to create this beautiful new store.”

More than 100 people will be employed at the store.

Store hours are 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. They plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and December 26th along with the rest of the company’s locations.