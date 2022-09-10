ST. LOUIS – If you suffered flood damage from historic flash flooding back in July, there’s still time to apply for federal aid.

A new FEMA-supported disaster recovery center opened Saturday at The Salvation Army Temple Center in south St. Louis. The new center, located at 2740 Arsenal Street, will allow flood victims to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration for one-on-one assistance.

For thousands of homeowners, the July floods were not only brutal but costly. With $30 million dollars awarded to St. Louis from FEMA, help is on the way.

“We were in emergency mode, now we’d like to think we’re in recovery mode,” said DEMA spokesperson Latango Hopes.

FEMA agents organized multiple booths to talk to flood victims one-on-one to help them through the process. That includes help with applications, explaining programs and answering questions.

“We go through your home and assess what your home may have been like before the storms and the flooding in July, on the 25th through the 28th, and compare that to now,” said Hopes. “All those things may be important in considering if your home is not safe, if your home is not sanitary and if your home is not functioning.”

Anyone stopping by is encouraged to bring as much information on your situation as possible, including information on home insurance.

“The first thing you’re going to do is when you come in, we’ll do an intake, start with the basic questions, bring in information, your ID, your bank accounts, if you’re working bring your pay stubs as well,” said Hopes.

Recovery specialists from FEMA are working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide full support from the application to funds.

“So far, we have done close to a million business loans,” said Susheel Kumar with the agency.

Those loans can cover physical damage and economic injury. It can help flood victims not only repay damages to their home, but replace belongings and help people build back.

“If you don’t come out and find out, you’re exactly stuck where you are,” said Kumar.

The disaster recovery center will be open six days a week through the Oct. 8 deadline to apply for federal aid and possibly beyond to help people in need. The operating hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

To apply for FEMA assistance online or for further information, click here or call 800-621-3362.