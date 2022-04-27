LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Advances in DNA recovery give investigators new hope in solving cold cases. They were recently able to identify remains found in 2006. Now they hope the technology can help identify a 1984 murder victim. But, they are also asking for the public’s help to solve the case.

Decades ago a man’s body was found inside a pumphouse near Highway F in rural Lincoln County. Investigators believe the man was shot in the back of the head.

The victim was dressed in expensive clothing, including a Bill Blass grey suit with red pinstripes. There was a grey or blue tie in a Windsor knot around his neck. He was also wearing a Bill Blass black cashmere Pea Coat.

Investigators are partnering with Southeast Missouri State University to help solve this case. Dr. Jennifer Bengtson, a professor of anthropology, will be working with Othram Incorporated. The private lab is the first to apply the DNA technology to forensic evidence. They have solved dozens of cases. Some of them have made international headlines.

Do you have any information in this case? Contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division 636-462-6470.