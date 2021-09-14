Live: New downtown initiative announced to improve public safety

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is announcing a new initiative to activate downtown and improve public safety. This comes after action was taken against problematic downtown bars and clubs.

Friday, the nightclub Reign had its liquor license suspended. The order is effective for one month as the legal battle continues with another nuisance hearing later this month.

A St. Louis City excise hearing revealed a shooting on camera outside Reign. There was also video of a gun being removed from the scene.

A city counselor’s questioning of an SLMPD detective also revealed allegations that Reign Restaurant attempted to hide the shocking video.

Some residents say they’ve already noticed a difference along Washington Avenue since Friday’s action against Reign Restaurant.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office added that the Excise Division is stepping up enforcement at other establishments as well, but that it’s also hoping to work on creating positive and engaging events and spaces for people to enjoy downtown.