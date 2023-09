ST. LOUIS – A new memorial to be unveiled on Saturday, September 30, at Dred Scott’s grave in the Calvary Cemetery.

Lynne M. Jackson, Dred Scott’s great-great-granddaughter, installed the nine-foot-tall monument. It honors the former slave and his wife, Harriet, who were denied freedom by the US Supreme Court, and is intended to be a more fitting way to remember the Scotts and their impact on history.