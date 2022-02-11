New Dunkin’ Donuts could be approved in Shrewsbury this month

ST. LOUIS – A new Dunkin’ Donuts location in Shrewsbury could be approved this month by the Shrewsbury Board of Alderman.

The Shrewsbury Plan Commission voted unanimously on January 26 to send the drive-thru Dunkin’ Donuts plan to the board of alderman. The Dunkin’ Donuts would be in the former Flowerama site located at Big Bend and Laclede Station Road.

The plan was first introduced to the commission in August 2021. After which, the commission asked for a traffic study to be conducted. It was finished by Kimley-Horn before the end of 2021. They observed one day of traffic and entered the data into their models. If the project goes forward, they recommended only allowing for right turns headed east onto Big Bend from the location, and disallowing left turns from the location onto Laclede Station during certain times of the day.

The Flowerama building would be replaced with a new structure built by Kolbrook Design, Inc. It would have two drive-thru lanes with one being for online orders, and it would have a walk-up window.

The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen will discuss the matter on February 22. On that day, they could delay the vote and request more information, vote for it, or vote against it.

“I anticipate that there will be a vote,” interim city administrator and city clerk Elliot Brown said.

Any restaurant that wants to operate in this commercial zone must receive a special use permit. This required the Shrewsbury Plan Commission to vote to send the Dunkin’ Donuts plan to the board of alderman. The Shrewsbury Plan Commission is made up of 9 volunteer residents.