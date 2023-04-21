ST. LOUIS – A new type of emergency vehicle is hitting the highways and byways in the St. Louis area.

Mid-America Transplant in St. Louis has a fleet of six new emergency vehicles that transport medical staff, tissues, and organs for patients awaiting life-saving transplants.

The vehicles can be seen emblazoned with the organization’s logo and equipped with flashing lights and sirens moving through the city.

Kevin Lee, President and CEO of Mid-America Transplant, said the SUVs also serve as a visual reminder that “everyone can help save a life.” More than 1,200 individuals are waiting for life-saving organ transplants in our community.

To find out more information about organ donation, click here.