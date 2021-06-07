New family-friendly attraction in Cottleville coming early 2022

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – The building of a new family-friendly attraction has been approved by the City of Cottleville.

The Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Aldermen approved a plan for Frankie Martin’s Food Court located at 5372 St. Charles Street.

The home there will be preserved and turned into the site of the planned activities. The home will be used for whiskey or wine tasting and cigars. There will be rotating food trucks for lunch and dinner. A new barn will be built and used as a beer canteen. A stage will be built for live music, and a screen will be set up so the community can view movies and sporting events. The new builds will be made partly from existing barns and sheds.

Visitors will also be allowed to bring in food from neighboring businesses.

A mural will also be painted, and it will feature the history of the city and the western plank road. The final draft of the mural will be approved by the Old Town Historic Commission.

The city hopes the build will be finished and open to the public in early 2022.