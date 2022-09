O’FALLON, Mo. – It’s been a long road to recovery from July’s flooding, but another FEMA disaster recovery center opens Thursday to help out.

Specialists from FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be at the O’Fallon, Missouri Municipal Center. They’ll open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The other recovery centers are still open. They’ll all be open on Labor Day but after this week, they all close on Sundays.