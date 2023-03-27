ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The city of Ferguson will swear in its latest police chief later Monday. Ferguson has had multiple chiefs in recent years, and the newest top cop is no stranger to controversy.

The new chief, Troy Doyle, will be at the Ferguson Police Department. He’s a former lieutenant colonel with the St. Louis County Police Department, who spent more than 30 years on that force before recently retiring.

Doyle served in many capacities during his time with the St. Louis County Police, but also sued St. Louis County, after being passed over for the St. Louis County Police chief’s job in 2020. That suit alleging discrimination and retaliation is still pending.

Doyle replaces frank McCall as the Ferguson police chief. Mccall took over as the Ferguson chief in July 2021, but he resigned back on February 16.

The Ferguson Police Department has been a revolving door of sorts for police chiefs in recent years. In fact, the department has been through more than a half dozen chiefs since the fatal Michael Brown shooting back in 2014.

Doyle is set to be sworn in at 2:00 p.m. at Ferguson City Hall. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

A release from the city of the Ferguson is praising Boyle, saying he comes to this department with an extensive background in law enforcement.