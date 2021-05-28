New flights between St. Louis and South Carolina start this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – United Airlines will start flying to Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head from St. Louis Lambert Airport starting this Memorial Day weekend.
“These two destinations show a real commitment by a major carrier to offer St. Louis travelers the most direct service to some very popular east coast tourist spots,” writes Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.
Flights from St. Louis started this morning. The route to Myrtle Beach will be flown weekly on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flights to Hilton Head will be on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.