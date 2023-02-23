ST. LOUIS — Direct flights from St. Louis, Missouri to Montego Bay, Jamaica begin today with fares as low as $149. Frontier Airlines is known for their low-priced flights and this deal is intended to celebrate the new seasonal international service.

“It is exciting that Frontier begins seasonal nonstop service to Montego Bay from our airport on Thursday,” said St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “Montego Bay is one of our passengers’ favorite destinations.”

“Consumers can now take advantage of Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to escape the cold this winter and enjoy this beautiful island paradise. Get ready to save money on your next tropical getaway,” writes said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

The flights will go from Missouri to Jamaica three times a week. The frequency and times of flights may change. Check Frontier’s website for details. You will need to purchase the tickets by the end of February to be eligible for the one time deal.