New flood stage levels better reflect impacts along Meramec River

ST. LOUIS – Whether you live, work, or play along the rivers, you pay attention to the flood forecast. The National Weather Service has been looking at its warnings and is now prepared to make changes in several local areas.

Starting June 17, 2020, the National Weather Service will update flood stages for two river gauges along the lower Meramec River in south St. Louis County. At Valley Park, flood stages from minor to major will all be raised two feet. Why? Because current flood stage levels were set back in the 1950s and roads and homes affected at that time no longer exist.

“It’s really a tribute to Valley Park,” said Mark Fuchs, a senior service hydrologist with the NWS. “They’ve taken steps through the decades and through the years of flood hardening the area, making it more resilient to flooding. So,what used to be affected at 16, 17 feet isn’t affected anymore.”

Just downstream, the flood stage at Fenton is heading in the opposite direction. A river gauge has been in place there since flooding in January 2016 and now forecasters and emergency managers see the need for changes.

“Over time, we learned that there were impacts further upstream and downstream of the gauge and we’re better acclimated to that now, so we’re dropping flood stage down to 23 feet at Fenton,” Fuchs said.

This lowering will now include impacts around Larkin Williams Road near Riverside Golf Club. The goal of these changes is to better reflect when rising waters begin to cause problems for the communities along the river.

“What we don’t want to do is what we’ve done in the past and that is we have an arbitrary level for flood stage. The water gets above that level and we pat ourselves on the back because we were right on the forecast and put a warning out but the warning doesn’t affect anyone,” Fuchs said. “What we want to see are actual impacts where people actually have to take action because of the river getting higher. These new flood stages allow that to happen.“

The Meramec is not the only river being looked at. Changes will be coming to flood stages along the Mississippi River, including at Grafton, later this summer.