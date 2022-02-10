New food truck garden set open this spring in Cottleville

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – From the partners of 9 Mile Garden, a new food truck garden is under construction and set to open this spring in Cottleville.

Frankie Martin’s Garden will have up to 10 food trucks at a time for lunch and dinner seven days a week, according to Brian Hardesty, managing partner of 9 Mile Garden. It will be located at 5372 St. Charles Street.

The three-acre food truck garden will be family- and dog-friendly, open year-round with games, pickleball courts, a large AstroTurf area for picnicking, built-in fire pits, a 26-foot-wide movie screen that will sit on a live music stage, a wine and whiskey bar, a beer bar, in addition to a golf cart parking lot.

“We really want to provide a community space that can hold lots of people,” Hardesty said.

The food truck garden is named in honor of farmer Frankie Martin who previously owned the property and has since passed away.

“We thought what a great chance to honor his memory and at the same time introduce something to the community that’s missing,” Hardesty said.

He added that Frankie Martin’s Garden is a “new vision” of 9 Mile Garden that will provide guests with the same experience but will offer different amenities.

9 Mile Garden is Missouri’s first food truck garden that will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner starting in March.

The food trucks at 9 Mile Garden will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Brunch service will be on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food trucks are announced weekly on the 9 Mile Garden Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter.