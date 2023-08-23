ST. LOUIS — There’s a new restaurant at the Missouri History Museum. A ribbon-cutting is being held today for a new fast-casual restaurant called The Key Bistro serving French-style cuisine.

Tuesday through Thursday, full-service dining is available at The Key Bistro from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and quick-service dining is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays for breakfast.

Chef Kevin Green and Restaurant operator Pierre Chambrin Jr. are running new restaurant. His father, Pierre Chambrin Sr., was a cook at the White House and the St. Louis Club.

Chambrin Jr.’s father’s new menu is a tribute to a celebration of St. Louis’ rich French history. Chambrin Jr. has worked in high-end restaurants and lived in St. Louis all his life, so he brings both of those things to The Key Bistro.

Diners can order a charcuterie board, baked brie, quiche, creme brulee, or a bistro burger at the counter or from their seat. The bistro has both a grab-and-go area and a full bar with beer on tap.

The café will be open for lunch right away, and in late 2023, breakfast service and catering will be added. The Key Bistro will be on the list of recommended caterers for events at the Missouri History Museum, and they will start catering Thursday Nights at the Museum later this year.