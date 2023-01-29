ST. LOUIS – Mama Lucia’s Pizza and 4 Hands Brewing Co. are widely known for their frozen pizzas inspired by St. Louis foods and restaurants. However, the pandemic caused a halt in sales.

Both eateries have recently announced that three new pizzas, made in collaboration with even more local spots, have been added to their menus:

Cheeseburger-inspired pizza from Hi-Pointe Drive-In – includes bacon, a brewery crust, cheeseburger sauce, cheddar and mozzarella, hamburger, tomatoes, and onions

Chicken tikka masala pizza from India’s Rasoi – includes a naan-like dough and tikka masala sauce, chicken, mozzarella, onions, and peppers

Gyro pizza from Michael’s Bar & Grill – has gyro meat, mozzarella, red onions, tomatoes, and Tzatziki sauce

President of Mama Lucia’s Scott Ashby, shared the intentions behind the collaborations.

“[When] this thing started off, it was going to be kind of like craft beers, [rotating] in restaurants over time.”

The newly-crafted pies can be found in the Diebergs and Schnucks markets. 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Mama Lucia’s Pizza gave out free some slices Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.