ST. LOUIS – BJC Healthcare could start offering full-tuition scholarships to incoming students this fall as the health system looks to add to its workforce.

A full-tuition scholarship is available to incoming nursing students at Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The students must meet certain requirements and also agree to work with BJC Healthcare for at least three years after graduation.

Those who earn the scholarship and graduate will be offered job opportunities at one of BJC HealthCare’s 14 hospitals. BJC officials say the new scholarship is designed to reduce the financial burden on nursing students and help the healthcare system address potential nursing shortages across the industry.

“This timely scholarship supports a diverse, prepared, proactive nursing workforce ready to address health and health care inequities,” says Dr. Angela Clark, Maxine Clark and Bob Fox president of Goldfarb.

The scholarship will not cover expenses such as housing, books and other living expenses. However, the health system is hopeful to reduce the financial burden. The National Student Nurses’ Association reports more than 70% of nursing students use student loans to help pay for their education.

“For any Goldfarb School of Nursing scholarship recipient exploring a future in this dynamic profession, we hope this opportunity makes it easier to pursue their professional dreams,” says Denise Murphy, RN, BSN, MPH, Chief Nurse Executive at BJC HealthCare.

For more information on the scholarship, click here.