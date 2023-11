WEST ALTON, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Rivers Project Office are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It’s for a new greenhouse at the ‘Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary’ in West Alton, Missouri. The new facility will grow thousands of native plants annually to support prairie and pollinator habitats.

It’ll also offer educational programs on landscaping and conservation. The ribbon cutting is at 11:00 a.m.

The public can tour the greenhouse afterwards.