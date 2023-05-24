ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Various greenways are being completed from St. Louis City to St. Charles County. The trails prove they’re connecting not only local communities but economies as well.

“I think it’s a great thing for the community, and I only hope that it continues to grow,” said Lisa Brown, a St. Charles County resident.

The Great Rivers Greenway is expanding its reach with numerous greenway projects throughout the St. Louis region. The recently finished Brickline Greenway leg in front of CITYPARK already makes downtown more accessible.

A city-funded pathway nearby under Interstate 64 at 21st Street will soon connect to the greenway for expanded mobility for residents and visitors.

In a statement, the St. Louis Planning Division Program Manager, Scott Ovilgie, said:

“The City of St. Louis is excited to see segments of the Brickline Greenway open to demonstrate to residents the ambitious scale of the project. We look forward to continued partnering with Great Rivers Greenway to expand the Brickline and build our own connecting projects.”

Across the river in St. Charles, with the cut of a ribbon, the latest portion of the Centennial Greenway is unveiled too.

“People want to live next to them, so it really improves the quality of life, enhances job attraction and retention for our corporate community, which we hear a lot about,” said Susan Trautman, CEO of Great Rivers Greenway.

Whether biking or walking, it connects 1.8 more miles of pathway from St. Charles County to another 19 miles of trails in St. Louis County. Eventually, to the City of St. Louis in the future as well.

“My husband and I live near Creve Coeur park, and we just hop out of our driveway and can ride 14 miles,” said Robyn Mitchell, a Greenway biker.

The trails will connect communities such as St. Peters, whether it be for fun or to get to work, all through fitness.

“Look at all the families, the kids, bicyclists, etc.; they’re all enjoying themselves, and that’s what it’s all about,” said St. Peters Mayor Len Pheano.

An influx of people, hopefully with an influx of money.

“The neighborhoods come together, and people realize what’s possible when you can work together,” Trautman said.

Next week, part of the Deer Creek Greenway in Brentwood will be completed, with the Meramec following soon after.

All the projects are part of eight new greenway trails set to be unveiled this spring.

You can find out more information on their website.