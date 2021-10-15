New greenway project to revive St. Louis City’s history in conjunction with soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS – As the new St. Louis City soccer stadium is constructed and transforms a portion of downtown, another project is aiming to do the same thing in conjunction with the stadium.

It’s called the Brickline Greenway.

As professional soccer helps to revive a portion of Market Street in downtown St. Louis, the Brickline Greenway project will be reviving St. Louis City’s history that many have never known about.

Vivian Gibson, author of “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” says her segregated but successful St. Louis neighborhood was destroyed in 1959.

It stretched from Grand to 20th Street and from the railroad tracks to Olive Boulevard. She says it was destroyed in the name of urban renewal.

“I’m one of the last people or last children who really remembers a community called Mill Cree,” Gibson said.

However, the Brickline Greenway project will pay tribute to the culture of the city and people at that time.

The plan is to link Forest Park to Gateway National Arch Park, and Fairground Park to Tower Grove Park. Highlighting the project is artwork created by Damon Davis, paying tribute to the old Mill Creek neighborhood. Most of which will be at the new St. Louis City soccer stadium.

The Taylor family chose to invest in this project financially and their commitment has been critical to bringing this vision to life.

With our stadium overlapping blueprint of Mill Creek, it’s important not only to the club but with our family and ownership group wanted to make a statement,” Khalia said.

Harris Stowe State University and St. Louis City are also partners in the project. Harris Stowe will also house some of the art installations.

So as the soccer stadium brings new into the area, the Brickline Greenway project will be paying tribute to the neighborhood’s past.

St. Louis City soccer team says they wanted to make a bold statement about the importance of this project recognizing their neighbors and the city’s history.

