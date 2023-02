ST. LOUIS – MoDOT is closing the New Halls Ferry Road, which runs beneath the I-270 Bridge, Friday night.

Workers completed a second stage of the bridge removal three weeks ago. They’ll do pile driving work on the foundation for a New Halls Ferry Bridge.

New Halls Ferry will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to use Dunn and Pershall Roads during the closure.