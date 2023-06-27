NEW HAVEN, Mo. – The New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District mourns the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Lloyd Ruediger recently died in the line of duty.

Ruediger dedicated 59 years of his life to the New Haven community. He was 84 years old.

Ruediger was a volunteer fire department. The fire district says he died Monday after responding to a house fire the evening before. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

“He was an army veteran. Fifty-nine years of service, dedicated service to this community. It’s a tragic loss for New Haven-Berger Fire and everyone that he touched over the years,” said Mike Thiemann, Metro West Fire District Division Chief.

Chief Thiemann had come to the fire district to help with service and funeral planning. He said Ruediger is survived by three adult children and many grandchildren.

He also said several nearby agencies have been keeping watch over him.

“They’ve been watching over Lloyd since this occurred. He is at the medical examiner’s office, and they’ve been keeping watch,” said Thiemann “They will continue that throughout this entire process so that the family has confidence that he’s being taken care of.”

Nicole Herbel is the founder of the nonprofit Between the White Lines. It aims to raise awareness about those who work and volunteer on the front lines.

She heard about Ruediger’s passing and made a post to honor him and everything he’s done.

“That is a very, very great loss. To have that kind of dedication to your community is just amazing – and not ask for anything in return is just unheard of anymore,” she said.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7p.m. Wednesday at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home off of Highway C.

Firefighter honors will be paid on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the New Haven Fire Station.