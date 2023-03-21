NEW HAVEN, Mo. – The community of New Haven continues to show support for the families of fallen police Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith and critically wounded officer Adam Sullentrup. New Haven is where Sullentrup served as an officer before recently joining Griffith at the Hermann Police Department.

The city of Hermann established a fund to help the families of both officers. Donations can also be made at any Peoples Savings Bank in the St. Louis area.

“We have just been very overwhelmed by the support, not only at this location but all of our locations,” said Tyler Anderson, a loan officer with the Peoples Savings Bank in New Haven.

The bank is sponsoring a movie night that will benefit the officers’ families. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. showing of Top Gun: Maverick at the Showboat Theater at 112 E 4th Street in Hermann on March 31. The cost of admission is a goodwill donation.

Bee Creative Embroidery in New Haven is also raising money that will be donated to the fund. The store is selling t-shirts and coffee tumblers. $10 will be donated for every purchase of each fundraising item. Volunteers were helping the owner keep up with demand on Tuesday.

“This community is unbelievable,” said Teri Bell, the store owner. “We just want the families to know we’re sorry and wish we could do more.”

The New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce is also working to put together a benefit concert that will be held Friday, June 9 at the Paddle Stop Brewery.

“Sometimes you just have to plant a seed and see where the ripples flow,” said Elizabeth Bennett, president of the New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.

The brewery will release more details about ticket sales once the event is finalized.

“We will have all local, New Haven restaurants, distilleries, and wineries, that want to participate here,” said Stacy Camden, the brewery owner. “We’re kind of looking at it as a taste of New Haven event.”

Bennett said the outpouring of support is a reminder of how much the New Haven community cares about those who serve.

“That love and support is really there,” she said. “Even if you don’t see it every day. This is a sign that it is there.”