ST. LOUIS – Another new law makes it easier for first responders to use NARCAN to treat someone overdosing on opioids.

Under the old law, first responders had to get permission from a doctor or paramedic to use the drug. The new law removes that restriction. Also, 911 dispatchers will now be classified as first responders instead of clerical workers.

Another new law expands medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to a full year.