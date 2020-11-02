New health restrictions may be coming to St. Louis County if COVID-19 trends continue

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that the region is on a fast track to a COVID19 crisis. The efforts to control the spread of the virus are being pushed back as people become more complacent. Hospitals in the region are at risk of being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

The state of Missouri has had record hospitalization numbers over the past four days. The number of people heading to hospitals in the St. Louis region are also rising.

Page says that he is currently refraining from enacting more restrictions. He says that the rules that St. Louis County currently has in place will work if people follow them.

St. Louis County is seeing clusters of cases in places of worship, gyms, and bars. The trend of cases in the area is going up.

“We don’t get past this virus unless we all agree to follow health orders,” said Page.

Page says that St. Louis County will reevaluate school, business, and other health guidelines as area COVID-19 case counts climb. He says that we have not yet reached that point.

The St. Louis County Health Department is monitoring the situation. But, if trends do not reverse soon then Pages says, “we will be having some very difficult conversations.”