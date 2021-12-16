New hotel opens in CWE on site of former KPLR-TV

ST. LOUIS – The new AC Hotel St. Louis is now open in the Central West End and is built on the same site where the KPLR studios were once located.

The seven-story 192 room hotel was built from the ground up by St. Louis’ Koplar Properties. AC Hotel’s parent company is Marriott.

“This is the very site where my grandfather started KPLR-TV in 1959, so it is so special to be involved in a new chapter of the story of the CWE’s continuing resurgence,” said Sam Koplar, president of Koplar Properties.

The 94,300 square-foot hotel features a state-of-the-art fitness center, small meeting and event space, and curated food and beverages with inspiration from the hotel’s Spanish and European roots.

AC Hotel St. Louis features artwork from local and nationally renowned artists. St. Louis born artist John O’Hara was commissioned for a piece featured in the hotel’s kitchen and dining area. His work is included in public and private collections around the world, including famed designer Michael Kors’ showrooms in Milan, Paris, London, and New York.

The lobby includes a welcoming communal space with a massive double-sided fireplace built into a floor-to-ceiling marble wall.

The guest rooms have a classic modern design to help guests unwind. There are also Korres bath amenities made with natural ingredients. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with Peloton, cardio equipment, free weights, and the AC Store, curated with locally-sourced snacks, sweets, beverages, and other local products.

The hotel is currently offering a Residents’ Rate for Illinois and Missouri residents for bookings with proof of residency. For more information about rates and available bookings, visit the hotel’s website.