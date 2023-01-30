ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The iconic mural of the Budweiser Clydesdales on the side of the Anheuser-Busch brewery along I-55 will come down Tuesday. It will be replaced by a new mural by St. Louis artist Phil Jarvis.

This year is the 90th anniversary of the team of horses. They were given as a gift from August A. Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch III to their father in 1933 to celebrate the repeal of prohibition. The brewer is celebrating the anniversary with events in communities across the country in 2023.

The old mural was scheduled to be taken down Monday. An icy storm that swept into the St. Louis area Sunday night caused many accidents on interstates and side roads. The weather delayed the mural replacement.

The new mural will show the well-known eight-horse hitch and the red Budweiser wagon with a “refreshed” look. Jarvis is a local artist known for his sign painting. You have probably seen his work in many St. Louis area restaurants and local businesses including the Clydesdale mural at Ballpark Village. He often does reverse painting on glass in gold leaf, murals, and paintings.