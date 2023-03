TROY, Mo.- The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department plans to release new information Wednesday on a cold case murder from the 1980s when a man’s body was found.

In April of last year, they began working with an anthropology professor from southeast Missouri State University, and a private forensics lab. They’re using DNA evidence to solve the 1984 murder.

The man’s body was found inside a pump house near Highway F. He was wearing expensive clothing, and had been shot in the head.