ST. LOUIS – Local leaders took a step closer to having the power to regulate gun laws on Wednesday.

FOX 2’s Missouri Capitol News Bureau first brought you the story Monday about the push to let the voters decide. Sensible Missouri filed an initiative to get an amendment on next year’s ballot.

“It gives the people that are closest to the problem an opportunity to fix the problem,” said Jimmie Edwards, one of the organizers for Sensible Missouri.

Edwards is also a former circuit judge in St. Louis and knows firsthand the impact of gun law changes.

“Back in 2014, we had the benefit of gun statutes. For example, the unlawful carrying a concealed weapon,” he said. “Well, after 2014, we no longer had the benefit of those statutes. So what this would allow respective cities and counties to address that if they will.”

The idea of the amendment is to give local governments the ability to regulate gun laws within their counties.

“One gives St. Louis City, Kansas City, Jackson County, and St. Louis County the authority to enact permissible gun regulation consistent with the prevailing law,” Edwards said. “The second gives St. Louis City, Kansas City, Jackson County, St. Louis County, and certain counties the authority to do likewise. And the third allows all counties.”

He said the number one issue in urban areas right now is gun violence.

“The target is guns. It’s not unique to youth; it’s not unique to juveniles,” Edwards said. “It’s not unique to elderly seniors; we have a problem with guns.”