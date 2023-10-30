ST. LOUIS – Pop group New Kids on the Block announced their ‘Magic Summer’ 2024 tour, starting in June. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 40+ shows on Saturday, June 22. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m.
Celebrating 15 years in music, the group will be releasing a revamped version of this iconic 2008 comeback album, ‘The Block Revisited.’
- June 14, Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
- June 15, Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- June 18, Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 19, Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
- June 21, Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
- June 22, Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- June 23, Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Amphitheater
- June 25, Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
- June 26, Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
- June 28, Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- June 29, Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
- July 1, Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Theater **
- July 2, Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
- July 3, Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 5, Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
- July 6, Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
- July 7, Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 9, Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- July 10, Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater
- July 12, Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- July 13, The Woodlands, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- July 14, Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 16, Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 17, Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater
- July 19, Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 20, West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 21, Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place
- July 25, Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium
- July 26, Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 27, Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
- July 28, Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- August 1, Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- August 2, Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre
- August 3, Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
- August 4, Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 8, Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 9, Gilford, | NH BankNH Pavilion
- August 10, Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
- August 11, Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
- August 15, Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann
- August 16, Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 17, Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
- August 22, Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 23, Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
- August 24, Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 25, Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center