ST. LOUIS – Pop group New Kids on the Block announced their ‘Magic Summer’ 2024 tour, starting in June. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 40+ shows on Saturday, June 22. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m.

Celebrating 15 years in music, the group will be releasing a revamped version of this iconic 2008 comeback album, ‘The Block Revisited.’

  • June 14, Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
  • June 15, Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • June 18, Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • June 19, Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • June 21, Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
  • June 22, Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • June 23, Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Amphitheater
  • June 25, Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
  • June 26, Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
  • June 28, Denver, CO | Ball Arena
  • June 29, Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
  • July 1, Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Theater **
  • July 2, Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
  • July 3, Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • July 5, Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum
  • July 6, Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
  • July 7, Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • July 9, Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • July 10, Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater
  • July 12, Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • July 13, The Woodlands, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
  • July 14, Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
  • July 16, Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater
  • July 17, Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater
  • July 19, Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • July 20, West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • July 21, Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place
  • July 25, Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium
  • July 26, Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
  • July 27, Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
  • July 28, Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park
  • August 1, Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
  • August 2, Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre
  • August 3, Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
  • August 4, Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
  • August 8, Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
  • August 9, Gilford, | NH BankNH Pavilion
  • August 10, Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center
  • August 11, Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC
  • August 15, Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann
  • August 16, Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
  • August 17, Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
  • August 22, Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
  • August 23, Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
  • August 24, Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • August 25, Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center