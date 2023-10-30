ST. LOUIS – Pop group New Kids on the Block announced their ‘Magic Summer’ 2024 tour, starting in June. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 40+ shows on Saturday, June 22. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m.

Celebrating 15 years in music, the group will be releasing a revamped version of this iconic 2008 comeback album, ‘The Block Revisited.’

June 14, Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

June 15, Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18, Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19, Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21, Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

June 22, Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 23, Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Amphitheater

June 25, Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre

June 26, Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

June 28, Denver, CO | Ball Arena

June 29, Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

July 1, Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Theater **

July 2, Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3, Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5, Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum

July 6, Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

July 7, Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9, Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10, Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

July 12, Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13, The Woodlands, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

July 14, Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16, Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

July 17, Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

July 19, Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20, West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21, Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place

July 25, Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

July 26, Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27, Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

July 28, Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 1, Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 2, Hartford, CT | XFINITY Theatre

August 3, Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

August 4, Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 8, Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

August 9, Gilford, | NH BankNH Pavilion

August 10, Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

August 11, Saratoga Springs, NY | Broadview Stage at SPAC

August 15, Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 16, Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17, Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

August 22, Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 23, Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

August 24, Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 25, Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center