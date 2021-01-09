ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Pasta House Co. announced Friday their new location in Ladue is officially open. This is just in time for the return of indoor dining in St. Louis County.
The Pasta House Co.’s menu in Ladue is remaining the same.
The restaurant is also offering family meal deals to-go.
The restaurant’s new hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
There are 17 restaurant locations in Missouri and Illinois, and a location at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
- WV Delegate Derrick Evans resigns from House of Delegates
- New Ladue Pasta House Co. opens in time for return of indoor dining
- Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, man pictured at U.S. Capitol riot
- Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’
- Leader of Hawaii ‘Proud Boys’ Nick Ochs arrested by FBI for Unlawful Entry into U.S. Capitol