JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities.

The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.

Under the law, the Missouri Department of Corrections would implement a “Correctional Center Nursery Program” and create at least one correctional center nursery by July 1, 2025. Ten other states have some sort of correctional nursery plan.

Missouri State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) and State Reps. Bruce DeGroot (R-Ellisville) and Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) are among those who supported Senate Bill 683 before the governor’s approval.