ST. LOUIS – A push to reopen a former homeless shelter in Downtown St. Louis hits a roadblock.

The New Life Evangelistic Center has not been cleared to reopen, and a recent effort to acquire a permit needed to reopen it was turned down.

According to documents acquired by FOX 2, the Board of Building Appeals for the City of St. Louis rejected a permit sought to reopen the New Life Evangelistic Center.

Documents indicate the ruling to “reverse the Building Commissioner’s decision to issue a permit” was signed on Sept. 26. They also cite concerns related to plumbing, electrical systems and fire safety.

In March 2017, the City of St. Louis revoked the shelter’s permit due to over-occupancy and building code violations.

Reverend Larry Rice says he has spent thousands of dollars on upgrades. He hoped the city to allow him to reopen the basement, first and second floors as an opportunity to provide internet, showers and other services for the homeless community.

Previously, Rice told FOX 2 if the St. Louis Board of Building Appeals rejects his bid, he planned to file a federal lawsuit against the city.

FOX 2 reached out to the New Life Evangelistic Center, which denied a request for comment on Friday.

Documents over the recent ruling can be viewed below:

NOTE: Video story above is from July 2023.