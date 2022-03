ST. LOUIS – A new hotel is opening in west St. Louis County later this month.

The new 128 room Mariott AC Hotel is located off Wild Horse Creek Road in Chesterfield. It will be the area’s first AC Hotel. They are designed to offer a more urban-inspired lifestyle to guests. The hotel will also have an upscale bar, and offer event spaces.

Future guests can also look forward to European-inspired breakfast and popular signature cocktails.