New Martin Scorsese film buys items from Springfield antique store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – A Set Decoration Buyer for a Scorsese-helmed film buys furniture and more from a local antique store.

Naved Noorullah is a Set Decoration Buyer in Hollywood. He recently came to Springfield to find pieces of furniture that could help him decorate a movie set that is taking place in the 1920s. He came to Relics Antique Mall of Springfield.

“Actually the buyer was coming in long before we knew who he was and to be honest about it, at first, we didn’t quite believe it. We were skeptical he was who he says he was,” says Relics Antique Mall of Springfield Owner Beverly Robb. She says she thought Noorullah was doing a student film, but it wasn’t until the official title of the film came out where he was allowed to say what project he was working on.

Robb says Noorullah bought everything from furniture to bottles, purchasing about 60 items so far.

“The buyer had told one of our cashiers that this was his favorite place to source items. How cool is that?” says Robb.

At 90,000 square feet, Relics is Missouri’s largest antique mall.

The film is titled, “Killers of the Flower Moon”. A western crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Filming began earlier this year in Oklahoma.

“We’ll have to see the film twice. We’ll watch what was all in there from us and then we’ll have to go back and actually watch the film.”